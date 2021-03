Department of Defense taking steps to "stamp out extremism among the ranks" Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is urging troops to share any experiences they have had related to extremism with their commanders during a 60 day military-wide "stand down" to address the issue. Military Times deputy editor Leo Shane III joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the initiative and what successful efforts to "stamp out extremism among the ranks" might look like.