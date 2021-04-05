Live

Denver teen makes amazing recovery from stroke

People often think of strokes as a health concern for older people, but they can happen in children and teens too. One Denver girl is making great strides after suffering a near fatal stroke at the age of 13. KCNC-TV's Kathy Walsh has her story.
