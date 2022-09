Denver Riggleman on new book, Jan. 6 committee investigation Former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman is the author of a new book titled "The Breach: The Untold Story of the Investigation into January 6th." Riggleman joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about his work on the committee as a technical adviser, the evidence of a call from a White House switchboard to a rioter on January 6 and his analysis of the calls and messages from influential people in Washington surrounding the riots.