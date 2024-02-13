Watch CBS News

Denver motel owner helps feed, house migrants

Some 40,000 migrants seeking asylum have arrived in Denver over the last year. One motel owner is doing what she can to help feed and house them as they look for work and a new home. Omar Villafranca has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.