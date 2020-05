Denver man billed more than $3,200 after ER visit for coronavirus-like symptoms A Denver father was billed more than $3,200 in medical charges after an ER visit for coronavirus-like symptoms. In a continuing Bill of the Month partnership with Kaiser Health News and NPR, "CBS This Morning" takes a look at unexpected medical costs. This man received a huge medical bill, despite the fact that his insurer had announced it would waive copays for coronavirus treatments.