Denver Broncos parachute team fire up fans with risky stunts The Thunderstorm, a four-person parachute team, gets fans excited ahead of every Denver Broncos home game at Sports Authority Field. Their aerial acrobatics make the Thunderstorm one of the most exciting pre-game rituals in professional sports. It's the only one of its kind in the NFL. Dana Jacobson suited up to experience what makes the stunt so dangerous and invigorating.