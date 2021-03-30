Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dental care for pets can even include braces

Keeping teeth strong and clean can help a dog or cat lead a longer, healthier life. For animals with more serious dental problems, some vets offer braces and even a version of Invisalign designed just for dogs.
