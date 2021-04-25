Live

Dennis Berman on Trump's Boeing "shakedown" and Twitter outbursts

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he and Boeing will work out a dispute over the price of a new Air Force One. Trump tweeted Tueday that "costs are out of control, more than $4 billion" and that the order should be cancelled. Dennis Berman, financial editor for the Wall Street Journal, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the president-elect's tweets about Boeing, his proposal for a 35-percent import tariff, and more.
