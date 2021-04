Denis Leary on season two of "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll" Actor, comedian, writer and executive producer Denis Leary returns Thursday night in the TV musical comedy, "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll." He plays Johnny Rock, a washed-up early 1990s star in the series about a dysfunctional band that reunites. Leary joins "CBS This Morning" to explain why his character is a "delicious mess," how frictions within bands make them work and his signature look on the show.