Democrats who have been critical of Israel facing new political challenges The House voted on Tuesday to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan and the only Palestinian American in Congress, over her comments about Israel. Meanwhile, other Democrats who have been critical of Israel, including Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri, Summer Lee of Pennsylvania and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, are facing new political challenges in their home districts. Josh Kraushaar, the editor-in-chief of Jewish Insider and a senior political contributor at Axios, joined CBS News to discuss.