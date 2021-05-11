Democrats under pressure to use razor-thin majorities to pass infrastructure bill, elections reform Democrats are under pressure to use their narrow majorities in the House and Senate to deliver on legislative priorities. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, Politico White House correspondent Natasha Korecki, and Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how President Biden is trying to reach across the aisle, and the Senate battle over the "For the People Act."