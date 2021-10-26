Live

Watch CBSN Live

Democrats push to seal deal on Biden's agenda

Democrats spent another long day in negotiations, hoping to iron out the framework of a deal on the president's social spending plan by Wednesday. They've said repeatedly that they're close. Ed O'Keefe has the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.