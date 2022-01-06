Democrats push to expand voting rights one year after January 6 insurrection One year after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Democrats are pressing forward with efforts to protect and expand voting rights. At least 19 states have passed restrictive voting laws in the year since the attack. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe and CBS News election law contributor David Becker, the executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, join "Red and Blue" to discuss the impact the 2020 election had on the issue.