Democrats still trying to finalize deal on Biden's domestic agenda as he prepares for trip to Europe President Biden heads to Europe Thursday for a series of meetings with world leaders. His trip includes a stop in Rome for the G20 Summit, where he will talk about his economic objectives on a global scale. Here at home, Democrats say they're nearing the finish line in negotiations over Mr. Biden's domestic agenda. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN with more.