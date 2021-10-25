Democrats near deal on social spending and climate package as Biden heads to Europe President Biden and congressional Democrats say they are close to a deal on their massive plan to fund social programs. Plus, lawmakers could vote to pass their bipartisan infrastructure bill this week. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw and Washington Post national political reporter Eugene Scott join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.