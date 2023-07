Democrats fear No Labels candidate could pull support from Biden No Labels is ramping up its efforts to get on the ballot in all 50 states for the 2024 election. The group doesn't have a candidate yet, but it's pushing for a potential ticket that could serve as an alternative to a hypothetical Biden-Trump rematch. Former South Carolina Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham, national director of No Labels, joins "America Decides" to discuss the bipartisan movement.