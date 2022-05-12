Democrats fail to get enough votes to advance bill to codify Roe v. Wade and protect abortion rights The justices for the U.S. Supreme Court will meet Thursday for the first time since the leak last week of a draft majority opinion indicating that the high court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision on abortion rights. Democrats failed to get the 60 Senate votes needed to advance legislation protecting abortion access across the country. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.