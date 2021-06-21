Democrats press forward with election reform vote despite GOP opposition Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will hold a procedural vote on Democrats' S1 or the "For the People Act" on Tuesday, despite opposition to the bill from Republicans and even members of the Democratic party. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, Politico "Playbook" co-author Tara Palmeri and LA Times White House reporter Eli Stokols join CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details on the battle over voting rights, the latest on infrastructure negotiations and a new poll that shows conservatives rallying behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over former President Trump.