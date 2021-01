Democrats condemn effort to recall Governor Gavin Newson in "California coup" California's Democratic Party condemned efforts to recall Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday. The party referred to the petition to remove the governor as the "California coup" and compared the motivations behind the recall to those of rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol last week. The Sacramento Bee political reporter Sophia Bollag joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.