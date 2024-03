Democrats calling for more aid for Haiti as country continues descent into chaos Armed gangs launched a new round of attacks near Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince Wednesday as the U.S. State Department continued efforts to get stranded Americans out of the country. Democrats like Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York, one of the co-chairs of the Haiti caucus, are calling for congress to send more aid to the unstable island nation. Clarke joined CBS News to discuss the situation in Haiti.