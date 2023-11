Democrats and abortion rights advocates prevail in key elections On Tuesday in Ohio, voters passed a measure securing abortion rights into their state constitution, while in the battleground state of Virginia, Democrats took control of the state Legislature to fend off a 15-week abortion ban pushed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. It's the latest win for abortion rights groups and loss for the GOP, as Republicans grapple with their 2024 strategy. Robert Costa reports from Washington, D.C.