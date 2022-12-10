Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin discusses Kyrsten Sinema's party change, same-sex marriage bill Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday that she is leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent. The change comes one day after Congress passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports on the reaction to Sinema's announcement, and Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Catherine Herridge to discuss her fellow senator, the marriage legislation and more.