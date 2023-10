Democratic rising star Lina Hidalgo reveals what led her to take leave for clinical depression Lina Hidalgo, who leads one of the most populated areas of the country, which includes Houston, stunned constituents over the summer when she took leave to seek treatment for clinical depression. First on "CBS Mornings," Hidalgo opens up to CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe about what led to her leave and how she hopes to help others.