Democratic lawmakers divided on $15 minimum wage A number of House Democrats have urged the Biden administration to overrule the Senate parliamentarian's decision that a $15 minimum wage provision cannot be included in the latest COVID relief package if it is to pass through the budget reconciliation process. Meanwhile, several Senate Democrats have publicly opposed including the provision. Sean McElwee, co-founder and executive director of Data for Progress, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.