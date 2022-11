U.S., Japan, South Korea vow unified response to North Korea threat

6 killed in collision between World War II airplanes at Dallas air show

Adam Sandler on why he's drawn to playing unlucky characters

6 killed, dozens wounded in explosion along popular Istanbul avenue

What happened in the midterms? Breaking down 2022's "election influencers"

Democrats retain control of Senate with Nevada victory

Top Biden aide says Senate control "hugely consequential" for agenda

2022's confounding midterms, setting the stage for 2024

CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta on the latest election developments.

