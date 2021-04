Demi Lovato kicks habit on climb to stardom Demi Lovato seemed destined for superstardom, tapped to be the next Disney child star to hit the big time, similar to Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. Her ascent to the mainstream nearly collapsed owing to addiction and mental health issues. But she's claimed victory over substance abuse, and has continued her ascension in the pop world. She talks to Tracy Smith about sobriety and what played into her decision to become part-owner of the Los Angeles rehab center that saved her life.