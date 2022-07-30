Watch CBS News

Demand for monkeypox vaccine outpaces supply

Cases of the monkeypox have been reported in at least 77 countries, but the U.S. has the highest number of confirmed cases. And now, demand for the monkeypox vaccine is outpacing the supply. Michael George has the latest from New York.
