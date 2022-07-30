CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Biden tests positive for COVID again, will return to isolation
Death toll in Kentucky floods increases to at least 25, governor says
Chinese booster rocket debris reenters Earth's atmosphere over Indian Ocean
Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho amid scorching heat
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Banana Boat spray sunscreens sold nationwide recalled over carcinogen
At least 2 dead after homemade helicopter crashed in Florida, officials say
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Demand for monkeypox vaccine outpaces supply
Cases of the monkeypox have been reported in at least 77 countries, but the U.S. has the highest number of confirmed cases. And now, demand for the monkeypox vaccine is outpacing the supply. Michael George has the latest from New York.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On