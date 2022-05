Demand for abortion pills expected to rise if Roe v. Wade is overturned Medication abortions accounted for 54% of all abortions in the U.S. in 2020, up from about 24% in 2011, according to data from the Guttmacher Institute. A recent article in USA Today outlines the reasons behind this increase, and how demand stands to grow even more if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The author of that piece, national correspondent Elizabeth Weise, joined CBS News to discuss the rise in abortion pill use.