Live

Watch CBSN Live

Delta's chip technology lets passengers track bags

Delta is the latest airline trying to make lost baggage a thing of the past. The company now has new tracking systems in place at more than 60 airports using radio frequency identification. Kris Van Cleave reports on the bag tag technology.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.