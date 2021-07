Delta variant threatens U.S. communities with low vaccinations As CBS News' Janet Shamlian reports, the Delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling a rise in infections across the U.S. Experts warn those cases are expected to continue climbing in communities with low vaccinations. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.