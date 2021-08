Delta variant ravages the southern U.S. as officials push for coronavirus booster shots The more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is ravaging the south. As Manuel Bojorquez reports, hospitalizations are spiking in the southern states. Then, Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the coronavirus news of the day.