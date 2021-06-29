Delta variant of coronavirus, first identified in India, has spread to nearly every U.S. state The more contagious Delta variant, which was first identified in India, has now spread to nearly every state in the U.S. The CDC says it accounts for 1 in every 5 new COVID-19 infections. Now, the World Health Organization is urging everyone, including fully vaccinated people, to wear a mask in indoor public spaces. Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy Pediatrics, joined CBSN to discuss the best way to protect yourself and your children.