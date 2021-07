Delta variant fuels spike in U.S. coronavirus cases as vaccinations stumble There are mounting concerns about a mid-summer coronavirus surge as the Delta variant fuels spikes in infections across the U.S. David Begnaud reports from one of the worst hit states in the country. Then, Dr. Jeremy Faust, an attending physician in the department of emergency medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the coronavirus headlines of the day.