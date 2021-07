Delta variant fuels spike in coronavirus cases among unvaccinated people in 48 states Coronavirus infections are up at least 10% in nearly all 50 states, mostly among the unvaccinated. Jericka Duncan reports on the alarming spread of the Delta variant. Then, Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Michigan Medical School, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with her analysis.