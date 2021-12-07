Delta variant dominates new infections as Omicron strain spreads across U.S. Health officials are reporting more than 100,00 COVID-19 cases per day for the first time since early October. According to the CDC, the Delta variant is still the main source of infections in the country despite growing concerns over the Omicron strain. CBS news correspondent Nikki Battiste reports on new measures to curb the spread of the virus. Then, Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Michigan Medical School, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis.