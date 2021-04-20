Delta struggles to recover after mass outage

Live

Delta is struggling to recover after a power outage crippled the airline's computer systems. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins CBSN with more on what to expect for passengers impacted by the outage.
