Delta COVID-19 variant detected in all states As CBS News' Jamie Yuccas reports, the Delta variant of the coronavirus is now reported across the entire country. Its fast spread has prompted one major city to reverse course on its mask recommendation. Then, Dr. Ebony Jade Hilton, co-founder and medical director of Goodstock Consulting and an associate professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Nancy Chen with the latest on the fight against the pandemic.