Delta coronavirus variant fuels spikes ahead of July 4 weekend Concerns are mounting over the Delta variant as the U.S. prepares for July 4 celebrations. Experts are particularly worried about areas with low vaccination rates, and as Janet Shamlian reports, many of those are in the South. Then, Dr. Amesh Adalja, infectious disease expert and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBSN to discuss the latest.