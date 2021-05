Delta CEO on free in-flight messaging, Puerto Rico relief challenges Delta Air Lines offers more than 15,000 flights everyday and carries more than 180 million passengers a year. CEO Ed Bastian, who joined Delta in 1998, took over as chief executive officer in May 2016. Only on "CBS This Morning," Bastian discusses Delta's new in-flight messaging service and the challenges the airline is facing in its Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico.