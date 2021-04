Defying expectations, people with autism embrace sports People with autism are challenging conventional wisdom by participating and excelling in sports, from the children at the Boston Higashi School to UFC veteran John "Doomsday" Howard. In this preview, Sports Illustrated Executive Editor Jon Wertheim and producer Rome Hartman discuss the busy intersection of sports and autism. New edition of 60 Minutes Sports airs Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.