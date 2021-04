Defying expectations: Does democracy look like Donald Trump? Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal, Jamelle Bouie of Slate Magazine, Ben Domenech of the Federalist, and Democratic strategist David Axelrod break down the seemingly unstoppable Trump campaign. Is the Republican frontrunner the GOP’s disease or the people’s cure? With two days to go before Super Tuesday, polls show no sign of a Trump tail off.