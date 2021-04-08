Live

Watch CBSN Live

Defiant Kentucky clerk jailed, county issues marriage licenses

A Kentucky county clerk's office at the center of a showdown over same-sex marriage will begin issuing licenses to same-sex couples. This follows the jailing of county clerk Kim Davis after she defied the Supreme Court, citing her religious beliefs. Five out of six deputy clerks told a federal judge they will distribute the certificates after he found Davis in contempt. Dean Reynolds reports from the Rowan County courthouse in Morehead, Kentucky.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.