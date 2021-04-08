Defiant Kentucky clerk jailed, county issues marriage licenses A Kentucky county clerk's office at the center of a showdown over same-sex marriage will begin issuing licenses to same-sex couples. This follows the jailing of county clerk Kim Davis after she defied the Supreme Court, citing her religious beliefs. Five out of six deputy clerks told a federal judge they will distribute the certificates after he found Davis in contempt. Dean Reynolds reports from the Rowan County courthouse in Morehead, Kentucky.