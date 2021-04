Defense witness says Floyd's death should be considered "undetermined" Defense expert witness Dr. David Fowler, a retired forensic pathologist, testified in the Derek Chauvin trial Wednesday that George Floyd's death should be considered "undetermined" rather than a homicide. Dr. Fowler also said that carbon monoxide poisoning from the squad car's exhaust may have contributed to Floyd's death. State and federal defense attorney Bernarda Villalona joins CBSN AM to discuss the defense's case.