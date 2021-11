Defendant Travis McMichael takes the stand in murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery, claims self-defense In a surprise move, Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday as the first witness for the defense at his murder trial. In February 2020, McMichael fatally shot 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery after McMichael, along with his father and a neighbor, chased Arbery through a Georgia neighborhood. Omar Villafranca reports.