Defendant in prep school rape trial takes stand

The defendant in the New Hampshire prep school rape trial took the stand Wednesday. Owen Labrie, 19, is charged with raping an underage freshman girl at the elite St. Paul's boarding school last year. CBS News correspondent Anna Werner reports.
