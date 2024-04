Deesha Dyer talks going from hip-hop journalist to White House social secretary in new book Deesha Dyer, a former hip-hop journalist and community college student from Philadelphia, shares her inspiring path to becoming the White House social secretary under former President Barack Obama. Her new book, "Undiplomatic: How My Attitude Created the Best Kind of Trouble," details her rise from a 2009 internship to managing state dinners concerts, and high-profile visits, including from the pope.