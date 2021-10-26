Live

Deep-sea fishing trip helps female vets heal

Healing from the wounds of war takes time. For a group of female veterans invited to the annual War Heroes on Water fishing tournament, the journey of healing begins at sea. Lilia Luciano has the story.
