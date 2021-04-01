Live

Watch CBSN Live

Deep-fried PBJ to be sold at Arizona raceway

A new high-calorie item will be on the menu at the the Phoenix International Raceway. The CARBuretor Crunch is a deep-fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich with some definite twists. CBSN's Meg Oliver and Elaine Quijano have more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.