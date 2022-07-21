Decision on Uvalde schools police chief’s fate may be imminent: CBS News Flash July 21, 2022 The Uvalde, Texas school district might fire its police chief at a meeting scheduled for Saturday. The schools superintendent is recommending it, according to an agenda for the meeting. Tonight’s primetime Jan. 6 hearing is expected to focus on what former President Trump was doing during the riot at the capitol. And Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton say they're going to Boston in December for an awards ceremony honoring finalists taking on environmental challenges.