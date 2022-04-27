Decades after Chernobyl nuclear disaster, CBS News meets families caught in Russia-Ukraine war CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay toured Slavutych, the Ukrainian town outside the Chernobyl exclusion zone that was built specifically for the evacuees in the aftermath of the 1986 nuclear disaster. But today its residents are yet again in a dangerously precarious position, just a few miles from both the Russian and Belarus borders, both of which have been violated by Russian forces in the invasion.